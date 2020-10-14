Demi Moore & Lookalike Daughter Rumer Willis Are Twins in These Gorgeous New Photos

Demi Moore and her daughters have a lot in common — including killer bone structure, a body made for posing, and some serious charm in front of the camera. The Moore-Willis clan showcased their mother-daughter modeling skills in a romantic new black-and-white photoshoot featuring mom Demi and two of her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Rumer and Scout (no word on why Tallulah may have bowed out). And while all three of these women naturally stunned, we were especially taken back (as usual) by how much daughter Rumer is channeling mom Demi in these pics. Maybe it’s just impossible for us not to draw the comparison, having watched Demi grow up in the public eye. But she must be so proud of her beautiful daughters now by her side.

The POV of this photoshoot is basically like you’ve stepped into the album cover of Taylor Swift’s Folklore. Wearing long (wedding?) gowns and tiaras, Demi, Rumer, and Scout pose in and around a convertible driving through a tall dreamy forest. Woodsy background meets high glamour definitely suits them, and Rumer gazing demurely out from the convertible is giving us major Demi in Ghost vibes.

Obviously, we’re also big fans of Rumer’s caption, a reminder to get your butt to the polls by November 3, if not earlier. “Sorry Mama,” she writes. “I’m on my way to drop off my Ballot.”

Whether you think they look everything or nothing alike, there’s no denying that Demi’s daughters are coming into their own in front of the camera. And we’re always happy to cheer on another generation of talented young women.

