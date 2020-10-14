Poor Kate Hudson! The mom of three chatted with Gwyneth Paltrow for her Goop podcast and they got on to the subject of their favorite movie kisses, an ideal topic of conversation for two of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies. After all, they’ve starred in everything from rom-com royalty How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to Iron Man — surely one of their co-stars made them swoon? While Hudson does have a favorite kisser in mind, we got a little more distracted by her description of her least-favorite movie kiss: none other than Matthew McConaughey, with whom Hudson describes sharing a seriously less than ideal make-out sesh. To be fair, a lot of extenuating circumstances (like the ocean) were at play, but let’s just say our romantic McConaughey fantasies have been temporarily put on hold.

Paltrow tries to start out positive by asking Hudson about her favorite movie kiss, but it seems like Hudson’s bad experiences stand out more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You know, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers. I feel like I should have had better ones,” she mused. “The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it’s like, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind, or things are just… like when we were kissing in the end of Fool’s Gold, we’re like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash. He just had snot all over his face.”

Lovely! More sexy behind-the-scenes details from Hollywood’s hottest stars? Gwyneth Paltrow says that kissing Robert Downey Jr. felt like kissing her brother, and Hudson says that her favorite movie kiss was from Billy Crudup in Almost Famous when she was 19 years old, which simply doesn’t speak highly of her co-stars in the decades since.

Finally, one genuinely intriguing, not-gross fact these ladies shared is that they’ve both had secret romances with other stars that the media knows nothing about. Why they couldn’t have shared those instead of McConaughey’s snot-kissing, we’ll never know.

