James Van Der Beek and his family are looking for a fresh start out of Los Angeles. The actor and wife, Kimberly, packed their bags and took a 10-day cross-country adventure to their new home in Texas. The move is a big one, but it sounds like Van Der Beek had more than his fair share of heartbreak this year revealing on Instagram the tragedies his family has recently endured.

“In the last ten months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), a business colleague I hired hijacked the project and stabbed me in the back, I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died. And a shut-down,” he posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Dancing With the Stars held a special place in the actor’s heart. He wanted to win, but was voted off on the same night he and Kimberly revealed their miscarriage. It was brutal and emotional for everyone. The reality show ties back to his mom, who owned a dance studio when he was a kid. Not only did he take classes, but his mom was also his favorite teacher. She cheered him on in the ballroom and he wanted to bring that trophy home to her.

The Van Der Beek family’s fresh start looks like a great adventure. They took five kids, Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2, their two dogs, and two new puppies they adopted one day before they left.

The family arrived in Texas on Tuesday and Van Der Beek posted happy photos of his brood hiking at a lake in their new town which looks like just the perfect fit.

