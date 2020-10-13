Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more women of The Bachelorette are passing the torch, or rather, the rose, to Clare Crawley . In a new video released Tuesday, Ali Fedotowsky, Trista Sutter, Jen Schefft Waterman, DeAnna Stag, Jillian Harris, Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Andi Dorfman, Rachel Lindsay Abasolo, JoJo Fletcher, Becca Kufrin, and Hannah Brown show us what life looks after The Bachelorette. Well, what quarantine life looks like at home with the kids, something we can all relate to.

Jen Schefft, now Waterman. “So excited to be able to finally share this!!” the 2005 alum wrote beneath the video. “Good luck to @clarecrawley tonight 🌹 🌹🌹 Love these ladies!” The video opens with Trista (our first-ever star of The Bachelorette) drinking rose on the couch wearing pajamas. We feel seen. Trista, who chose Ryan Sutter in her season’s finale tied the knot in 2003 and share two kids: Max and Blakesley. We then see Trista toss a rose to

And more of the former reality TV stars took to social media in support of the new season 16 star. “Passing the rose to our girl!” Ali Fedotowsky, now Ali Manno shared on Instagram. “We filmed this months ago when quarantine first started but decided to hold onto it to support our girl @clarecrawley tonight! Proud to be a part of this group of strong women 💪🏻.”

From sweaters to face masks, cookie batter to at-home workouts, this video proves we’re not alone in our pajama-wearing, wine-drinking, top-knot-sporting quarantine life, and we’re very much about it. And seeing these women supporting each other, we just can’t get enough of this Bachelorette love.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8|7c on ABC.

Before you go, click here to see which Bachelor and Bachelorette couples are still together.