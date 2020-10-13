View this post on Instagram
We filmed this months ago when quarantine first started but decided to hold onto it to support our girl @clarecrawley tonight! Proud to be a part of this group of strong women 💪🏻 Big thank you to @kevinmanno for editing this together for all of us! @tristasutter @schefftwaterman @deannastag @jillian.harris @ashleylynnrosenbaum @emilygmaynard @andidorfman @kaitlynbristowe @therachlindsay @joelle_fletcher @bkoof @hannahbrown
And more of the former reality TV stars took to social media in support of the new season 16 star. “Passing the rose to our girl!” Ali Fedotowsky, now Ali Manno shared on Instagram. “We filmed this months ago when quarantine first started but decided to hold onto it to support our girl @clarecrawley tonight! Proud to be a part of this group of strong women 💪🏻.”
From sweaters to face masks, cookie batter to at-home workouts, this video proves we’re not alone in our pajama-wearing, wine-drinking, top-knot-sporting quarantine life, and we’re very much about it. And seeing these women supporting each other, we just can’t get enough of this Bachelorette love.
Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8|7c on ABC.
