Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
happy and healthy at home
Newsletters
Newsletters

Hannah Brown & More Bachelorette Women Show Us Life After Reality TV in New Home Video

Sara Kitnick
The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette
Trista Sutter, DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, Emily Maynard Johnson, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky, Ashley Hebert, Desiree Hartsock, Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Joelle Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Rebecca Kufrin ABC.
Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham'The
Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo. Television personalities
Jordan Rodgers, left, and JoJo Fletcher
DeAnna Pappas, left, and Jesse Csincsak
View Gallery 17 Images
Hannah Brown, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and more women of The Bachelorette are passing the torch, or rather, the rose, to Clare Crawley. In a new video released Tuesday, Ali Fedotowsky, Trista Sutter, Jen Schefft Waterman, DeAnna Stag, Jillian Harris, Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Andi Dorfman, Rachel Lindsay Abasolo,  JoJo Fletcher, Becca Kufrin, and Hannah Brown show us what life looks after The Bachelorette. Well, what quarantine life looks like at home with the kids, something we can all relate to. 
The video opens with Trista (our first-ever star of The Bachelorette) drinking rose on the couch wearing pajamas. We feel seen. Trista, who chose Ryan Sutter in her season’s finale tied the knot in 2003 and share two kids: Max and Blakesley. We then see Trista toss a rose to Jen Schefft, now Waterman. “So excited to be able to finally share this!!” the 2005 alum wrote beneath the video. “Good luck to @clarecrawley tonight 🌹 🌹🌹 Love these ladies!”

And more of the former reality TV stars took to social media in support of the new season 16 star. “Passing the rose to our girl!” Ali Fedotowsky, now Ali Manno shared on Instagram. “We filmed this months ago when quarantine first started but decided to hold onto it to support our girl @clarecrawley tonight! Proud to be a part of this group of strong women 💪🏻.”

From sweaters to face masks, cookie batter to at-home workouts, this video proves we’re not alone in our pajama-wearing, wine-drinking, top-knot-sporting quarantine life, and we’re very much about it. And seeing these women supporting each other, we just can’t get enough of this Bachelorette love.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8|7c on ABC.

Before you go, click here to see which Bachelor and Bachelorette couples are still together. 

Catherine Giudici, Sean Lowe

 

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link

Copyright © 2020 SheKnows Media, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Business Media, LLC.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad