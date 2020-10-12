Madonna Looks Completely Unrecognizable in These New Photos

Madonna, is that you? The 62-year-old singer took to social media sharing photos of herself hoping to inspire others to get out and vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election. The “Like a Virgin” singer looked completely unrecognizable in the series of selfies shared to Instagram.

In the snaps, the legendary songstress can be seen rocking a new pink hairdo. “The 3 faces of a girl who just Voted!!” Madonna captioned the pictures of herself along with three American flag emojis. “Get out there and take responsibility people!! #bidenharris2020,”.

Madonna previously had spoken out in support for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris during the VP debate. “Kamala For President,” Madonna wrote on Instagram sharing clips of the debate. “If Kamala were a man no one would make comments about her facial expressions. Do people fixate on Trumps facial expressions?? That are hideous and rude every time he speaks,” the monther-of-six continued.

“This is another example of Sexism and Racism in America,” she added, going on to reference the now-viral moment. “The Fly knew exactly where to go. It landed on shit. There are signs everywhere. Woke people see them. Kamala is an intelligent, compassionate, well spoken leader who stands for justice and equal rights for all people.”

Before you go, click here to see some of the most dramatic celebrity transformations of the past decade.