Bethenny Frankel & Boyfriend Paul Bernon Split After 2-Year Relationship

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon have split after two years of dating. The Real Housewives of New York City alum is once again single according to Us Weekly. According to sources, the couple ended their relationship “a couple of weeks ago.”

The two had been separated these last few months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak but remained “closer than ever,” according to the Skinnygirl founder. “Paul is in Boston and I debated going to him last night but I feel — and I’ve told all my friends and I’ve given the advice based on lockdowns and being near your kids — we need to be at home where we feel the safest and the most comfortable,” Bethenny told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m happy in a way that’s different,” the 49-year-old mom said about her relationship with Bernon. “Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced. But I feel just balanced and healthy.”

The news of their split comes after the two had decided to take their relationship to the next level. According to Us Weekly, the real estate developer had been house hunting with Frankel in Massachusetts and Connecticut but hadn’t yet decided on the perfect location. “They live together in the Back Bay area [in Boston] now,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “She has been spending a lot more time up there. They are house-hunting in the New England area.”

Frankel was previously married to Peter Sussman from 1996 to 1997 and to Jason Hoppy from 2010 to 2016. Frankel and Hoppy share 9-year-old daughter Bryn.

