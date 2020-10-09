Brian Austin Green is the first to admit that he’s new to the single life, even if he was once the most eligible bachelor on 90210. And while he’s had the odd date with model Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden, Green insists that each was blown way out of proportion and that he’s struggling when it comes to actually getting back out there. One major hurdle? Well, COVID-19. But a second major hurdle is that Green hasn’t been single since the pre-Instagram era — heck, the pre-internet era. And the dad of three is definitely a little overwhelmed with what modern dating can entail. While ex Megan Fox has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly since filing for divorce this spring, Green says it may take him longer to settle down.

Green chatted with E! News! after being eliminated from The Masked Singer, which he admits was a bit of relief. After adamantly refusing to entertain the idea of appearing on The Bachelor, Green admits that he’s still a little stumped on how he does want to pursue a new relationship.

“Being single now is definitely a different experience than it was 15 years ago when the internet didn’t even really exist and there was no social media,” Green says. “You meet and have access to way more people — which I’m not sure how I feel about that…but the old fashioned way of meeting people through friends, especially right now during COVID, there’s not really anything you can do.”

Green had previously opened up about being overwhelmed by social media dating on podcast Hollywood Raw, commenting: “I had no idea that Instagram was so much of a dating site until I was single…Then all of a sudden I started getting DMs when Megan and I separated. Instantly, no shame in their game at all.”

We’re kind of loving this image of Green as a confused dad who doesn’t know what to do with all these ladies in his DMs, but we’re not quite so sure he isn’t just being modest. All jokes aside, online dating is tough, whether or not you’ve been off the market for the past 15 years. And we’re wishing this 90210 star all the best as he gives it a try.

