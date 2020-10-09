Paparazzi Apologize to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Following Ugly Lawsuit

One of Los Angeles’s largest paparazzi agencies apologized after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defended their son, Archie’s right to privacy. In July, the former Royal couple filed a privacy-invasion lawsuit after their then 14-month-old son was unknowingly photographed while the family was staying at a residence in Beverly Hills with Markle’s mother.

According to a New York Times report, this lawsuit allowed their lawyer, Michael J. Kump to issue fact-finding subpoenas after the filing to Backgrid, Splash News, and X17 without knowledge of the alleged photographer. The latter entity ultimately confessed to their wrongdoing and attempted to make amends. According to reports, X17 has agreed to turn the rights of these photos over to the family and destroy any archived copies of the images in their archives or databases.

As a result of this case, X17 declared that they will never again traffic images of the couple or their son that are taken “in any private residence or the surrounding private grounds.” Additionally, according to Mr. Kump, the agency will also pay a portion of the family’s legal fees.

“We apologize to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress we have caused,” X17 said in a statement on the matter. “We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not doing so again.”

