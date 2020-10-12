Dwayne Johnson’s Wife Lauren Hashian Shares Glimpse Inside Wedding in New Music Video

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have been married for a little over a year now, having secretly tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2019. The couple kept their wedding mostly under wraps, wanting their special day to be extremely private. But now, Hashian is giving us a look inside their private ceremony in the newly released music video to her song, “Step Into a Love Like This.”

The music video features an emotional montage of fan-submitted quarantine wedding and engagement moments that celebrate different kinds of people and couples from around the world, including couples who have “stepped into their love” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Step Into a Love Like This” was first presented privately at Johnson and Hashian’s wedding and wasn’t publicly released until a year later in honor of their one-year anniversary.

“After releasing ‘Step Into a Love Like This’ and sharing our wedding video with the world, Dwayne and I received a lot of messages from people who had their own wedding plans derailed,” Hashian said in a press release.

She continued, “While it wasn’t due to COVID, we had our own set of unforeseen obstacles to get to our wedding day. This year has presented so many hurdles so we wanted to do something to honor these couples. What it turned into was more than we ever expected. It became a celebration of love from all over the entire world, honoring all kinds of people, families and couples.

“It has been one of the most touching, special experiences we’ve ever had to watch hundreds of people’s most intimate, emotional and heartfelt weddings, engagements, and vows to one another! Every night, we looked forward to coming home and setting up the computer to watch more and more of these amazing videos as they rolled in. We received over 500 videos. After each night of watching a new bunch, we would go to sleep in tears with gratitude and love in our hearts, and pure joy for each and every one of these amazing people out there! You can feel the love and we felt very connected to each person who sent their moments in. The hope is that everyone watching feels that love too. What I learned from this whole incredible experience is that loving somebody is a true privilege, as is to be loved by someone. And no matter what is happening in the world, love is like a transformative superpower, and it will always make the ride here worthwhile,” Hashian said of the video.

Co-written by Hashian alongside close friends and longtime collaborators Naz Tokio, Mike Zombie, and James Kang, produced by Mike Zombie and mixed by Erik Madrid, “Step into a Love Like This” is a tribute to Johnson, with whom she shares two daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2.

