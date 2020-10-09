Cardi B Defends Her Estranged Husband Offset Amid Divorce Drama

Amid her very public breakup from Offset, Cardi B took the high road and put her role as a mom first, before any relationship-related drama. Despite the Migos rapper’s pattern of infidelity, in a now-deleted Tweet, the W.A.P. artist made it clear that she will never condone negative comments from fans about her ex-husband because he is still the father of their four-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari.

While fans were quick to criticize Offset, Cardi B made her position on the negativity clear. In the deleted tweet captured by People, the singer’s Tweets were documented. “I don’t give a f*** if you don’t like him,” she replied to a comment on Twitter. “I don’t talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father,” Cardi continued. “I will slap the s*** out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture. “If he die, go broke, you not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s***,” the ‘Boak Yellow’ singer concluded.

The couple officially filed for divorce in September. At the time, Cardi explained that their marriage was ‘”irretrievably broken.” And this was the last straw for her, noting that “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

In an interview for ELLE’s Septemeber 2020 issue, Cardi shared that there was “a lot of drama” in her relationship with Offset. Following the couple getting back together in early 2019, and after breaking up the year before, the young mom explained that her decision was “a personal thing” and sharing a child made things more nuanced than they appeared on the surface.

“It’s just like — to make things perfect … it takes time,” she said told People at the time. “You know, f*** and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage, and there’s a child involved and family involved.” Even while navigating this difficult milestone, Cardi B proves that motherhood will always be her first priority.

