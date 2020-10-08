Emmy Rossum is not taking anyone’s crap! Nor should she. On Wednesday, October 7, the Shameless alum, clapped back at a troll who was trying to slam her acting career. The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter excitedly sharing that she wanted to get one of those “I’m Speaking” T-shirts inspired by Kamala Harris during the 2020 vice-presidential debate with Vice President Mike Pence.

Can’t wait to get my I’M SPEAKING t-shirt. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 8, 2020

So, while most of us (2.5 thousand of us) liked the tweet, one hater wrote, “Yeah your shirts that say I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV are sold out.” Excuse me, sir?

The Golden Globe nominee quickly shut this down commenting, “I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex. Maybe you’ve just never had any so you don’t know.”

When I say something Trump supporters hate, they love to come at me for my body. “Shut up and go back to being naked.” They seem to think I should be ashamed of my female naked body. I don’t feel shame. I love my body. That must be intimidating for them. I’m not sorry. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 8, 2020

Rossum later Tweeted a message directed at Trump supporters writing, “When I say something Trump supporters hate, they love to come at me for my body,” the actress wrote. “‘Shut up and go back to being naked.’ They seem to think I should be ashamed of my female naked body. I don’t feel shame. I love my body. That must be intimidating for them. I’m not sorry.”

