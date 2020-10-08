Christina Anstead Will Not Be Invited to Tarek El Moussa’s Wedding With Heather Rae Young

No exes allowed. That’s the wedding policy Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young have decided on for their upcoming nuptials.

The HGTV star and the Selling Sunset realtor do not want their exes at their wedding. “No, no exes at the wedding,” Tarek told Entertainment Tonight sharing that they want to have an intimate ceremony. “Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better.”

And it looks like they already have a few dates in mind. “We’re planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold,” Heather noted, with Tarek chiming in, “Right now we’re in between Cabo and California, so we don’t know where it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be one of those places.”

Heather revealed she has picked her wedding colors, chosen her wedding dress, and told the outlet they want Tarek’s two children — Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead, to be part of their big day.

The Flipping 101 host dated Heather for a year before popping the question and the couple moved in together after only a week. Opening up to SheKnows, the 39-year-old said he didn’t expect to fall in love again. “I was single for almost four years, and I wasn’t expecting to find anyone. But I’m the type of guy when I see an opportunity, I jump on it — just like real estate. So, the day I saw Heather, I just knew right away she was the one,” he said.

Heather has also already developed a strong bond with Tarek’s kids who already think of her as part of the family. “To be honest, Heather is Stepmom,” Tarek gushed to SheKnows. “She runs the household. She helps take care of the kids. She’s part of the family,” he said. “And it was just a great transition. I don’t know what else to say other than I couldn’t be happier because, as a father, you just want your children to be happy. And Heather really makes them happy.”

