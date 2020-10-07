Meghan Trainor & Husband Daryl Sabara Share Their Exciting Pregnancy News

Meghan Trainor has some exciting news — and nope, it doesn’t have to do with a new album release. The “All About That Bass” singer and her husband of two years, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, are expecting their first child! The celebrity couple announced that they’re expecting during the Today Show on Wednesday.

“But there’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest,” Trainor begins as she goes completely off-topic. “Hit it, Daryl,” she then says to her husband. “We’re pregnant!” Sabara beams.

“We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep. We’ve been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world,’” the 26-year-old explains. “Every time I see you, I’m like, it’s going to happen — and it finally happened!” she tells Hoda Kotb.

Having a family has always been a dream for Trainor and Sabara. “We’re ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids! We’re both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like ‘How to take care of an infant.’ [Laughs] We’re just getting prepared every single day,” told PEOPLE before her wedding.

In January Trainor was still touring her latest album, “Treat Myself.” “I’m hounding everyone, like, ‘When can I get pregnant?’ I think after the tour, I’m just going to get it going,” she said. “I definitely want a village!” Since the rest of her tour was pushed off due to the coronavirus, it seems like this couple decided it was finally the right time to “get it going.”

