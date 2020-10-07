Stormy Daniels Slams Melania Trump in Scathing Tirade Over ‘Porn Hooker’ Tape

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who famously accepted a $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen to keep quiet about her 2006 affair with President Donald Trump. And while the truth has since come out, with memoirs from both Daniels and Cohen on the market, we’ve only recently heard another side of the story: First Lady Melania Trump’s reaction to all this. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the author of tell-all Melania and Me, recently went on Cohen’s podcast Mea Culpa to share a few of the audiotapes that had informed her book, including the conversation in which Melania refers to Daniels as a “porn hooker.”

And as it happens, Daniels tuned in to that particular clip and had a few words to share with the first lady in response. Point A: She’s not a “hooker,” thank you very much! And Point B: She’d like to compliment Melania on her recent boob job (which of course we can’t confirm occurred). It’s almost too shocking to believe this exchange really happened on Twitter, so we’ll let you see it (and hear it) to believe it for yourselves.

Wolkoff tells lawyer Cohen on Mea Culpa that she knew her story would be questioned by the White House upon her book’s release, and that’s why she’d recorded comments like these as evidence that she was only writing up the truth. In the clip played on his show, Melania says of Daniels’ Vogue spread: “Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues.”

Hahaha! Although I wasn't paid for sex and therefore technically not a "hooker" I'll take being that over what you are any day. You sold your pussy AND your soul…and I'm legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 6, 2020

There’s a lot going on here, so we’ll try to distill it to a few key points. Daniels’ response, while pleasantly sex-positive and admittedly making some good points about this administration’s hypocrisy, is one more step in the direction of political families working out their disputes on social media, and it’s not something we want to encourage. And it might be easy to forget this since Donald isn’t exactly providing updates, but Melania is currently battling Covid-19 and at the very least, might be insufficiently prepared to Twitter roast Daniels in return.

For better or worse, it looks like the name Stormy Daniels is back on our minds for the first time in a while. And frankly, it may “be best” that the American people don’t forget her story quite so soon.

