Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant! Expecting Second Child With Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland has some exciting news! The 39-year-old star confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon. In the November issue of Women’s Health, the Destiny’s Child alumna revealed she went into lockdown earlier this year without any definitive plans to give their son a younger sibling. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’ she said to Women’s Health

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she says. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me,” Rowland explained.

Even during her pregnancy amid the pandemic, the American Soul actress is determined to give her fans new music in the two remaining trimesters before welcoming her baby, too. “I’ll have to figure this out so they get both,” Rowland explained, after experiencing, an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion” during her first trimester.

And this announcement could be Titan’s dream come true. In an interview with People last year, Rowland disclosed that her 5-year-old was begging for a younger brother. “Oh my gosh, my son keeps asking me for a sibling,” she told the outlet in Sept. 2019.

Congratulations to Kelly and her growing family!

