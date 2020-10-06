The plot thickens! Last week, Jessica Alba made a surprising claim: She wasn’t allowed to look directly into the eyes of the stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 when she guest-starred on the popular show in 1998. Now two of those stars, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, have responded to Alba’s recollection… and, well, they don’t exactly deny it.

Their take on the alleged interaction came courtesy of a teaser for their upcoming 90210MG iHeartRadio podcast. Naturally, the famous friends were asked if there was any truth to Alba’s assertion that she “couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members.” Looking to Spelling, Garth said, “Tori, did you — I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?” Spelling laughed, responding, “Why’s it all about you?”

Garth went on to point out the logic of assuming Alba may have been referring to her. “Well, because I had all the scenes with her. Like, if anybody was, you know, didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me. But I don’t remember, because I have the world’s worst memory.” And hey, we’re no legal experts, but if this case was being tried in a real court (as opposed to the court of public opinion), we’re not sure Garth’s argument about having a terrible memory would hold up.

Could someone else have told Alba to avoid eye contact? Garth suggested that perhaps there was “some cool memo that was like going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn’t even know.” To which Spelling joked, “Imagine we just thought, like, guest stars didn’t like us. They never looked at us! We don’t know why! We were so nice!”

To Garth and Spelling’s credit, Alba didn’t single them out — so, such a memo can’t be entirely ruled out. “On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” Alba said on last week’s episode of the web series Hot Ones, adding of the edict, “Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’”

Yikes. Fortunately, the experience didn’t put Alba off of acting. She went on after her 90210-cameo as a pregnant teen to become one of Hollywood’s biggest names. And that, says Garth, isn’t shocking. “I only remember her being super talented,” she insisted. “She was very young and she was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.”

Before you go, click here to see the most shocking celebrity tell-alls ever, ranked.