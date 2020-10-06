If you thought Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s love story couldn’t get any more inspiring (or sweeter!), think again. Country music’s favorite couple is celebrating 24 years of marriage on Tuesday, and McGraw just shared a stunning new tribute for his longtime bride. But what makes this year’s anniversary post even more special is the fact that McGraw magnifies all the parts of their marriage — from the happy, shiny moments to the “painful and unexpected” ones. That’s real love.

Set to the sound of his track “Hard to Stay Mad At” from his recently released Here on Earth album, McGraw shared a video devoted to Hill on Instagram. In the video, photos of McGraw and Hill throughout their marriage flash by. “24 years…… These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful, and unexpected moments,” McGraw captioned the tribute. “We have loved, laughed, cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together. U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be.”

McGraw went on, acknowledging, “The future will surely hold more of all of these things. It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill.”

Don’t mind us; we’re just over here swooning and sobbing.

Is it just us, or has the release of Here on Earth really renewed McGraw and Hill’s passion for one another? In early August, just ahead of the album’s release, Hill shared a video of the pair in a smoldering slow dance as their daughters filmed and cheered them on. Later that month, McGraw shared a mini-music video for his track “Gravy” that was filled with touching throwback footage of Hill and their girls.

Obviously, whatever they’re doing is working. Back in 2017, when asked why their relationship works so well, they again alluded to the inherently imperfect — but wonderful — nature of a lasting marriage. “She tolerates a lot,” McGraw joked of their success during a Today show appearance. Hill added, “We like each other. We do actually like one another,” to which McGraw agreed, “That’s the key, for sure.”

