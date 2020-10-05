Move Over Carrie Underwood, The 2020 CMA Awards Have a New Host this Year

Step aside, Carrie Underwood! Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will be hosting the 2020 CMA Awards, overtaking Carrie Underwood’s 12-year reign as host for the annual televised ABC award show.

McEntire is no stranger to hosting and has held the position prior. “I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire said to Taste of Country at the time of the announcement. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music,” Rucker also commented to the outlet. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor.”

The If I Told You singer admitted that he is up to the challenge of navigating the event amid the Coronavirus pandemic. “Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!” he continued.

From 2004 to 2006, Brooks & Dunn hosted the program while Vince Gill also had a 12-year tenure in the role between 1992 and 2003.

The 2020 CMA Awards is scheduled to air on ABC, live from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., at 8 PM ET on Nov. 11. While the night’s performance lineup has yet to be announced, a full list of the nominees can be found here.

Before you go, click here to see country music’s favorite couples who have been together forever.