Jada Pinkett Smith Is Losing It Over These Pics of Willow Smith’s Savage x Fenty Lingerie Looks

Rihanna is used to smashing boundaries wherever she goes, so is it any surprise that her second-ever Savage x Fenty Show did the same? With talent like Lizzo, Paris Hilton, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne, and Demi Moore, it was an event we won’t forget in a hurry, offering some of the sexiest, most exciting lingerie looks we’ve seen in years (if not ever), not to mention the miracle of seeing those looks on bodies over a size 2. Among Rihanna’s sensual, self-confident stars was 19-year-old Willow Smith, who pairs a silk robe with a black lingerie set, her signature cropped hair, and Doc Martens. The best part? Willow’s mom Jada Pinkett Smith is the biggest fan of her daughter’s drop-dead gorgeous look, and she can’t stop sharing pics exclaiming at how grown-up her daughter looks now.

Obviously, we’ve known Willow is a stunner for a while now, but let’s just say our jaws dropped when we saw her debut this sultry look, between the intense smokey eyes and the seriously sexy look she’s giving the camera (with Rihanna by her side, no less). This is a woman who is in full control of her sexuality (which, by the way, is what the Savage x Fenty Show is all about celebrating), and it’s amazing to see mom Jada celebrate that in her daughter.

“My two fo’evahs right here!!! My two favs in the game! Check out @savagexfenty NOW on @amazonprimevideo!!!” Jada wrote under a snap of Willow and Rihanna together, adding under a runway shot; “We ain’t in Kansas no mo’ 😜.”

We’re not sure our own moms would’ve been sharing this lingerie look on Instagram — but as the host of Red Table Talk, Jada has always preached the importance of treating your children as their own people, letting them show you who they are. All you have to do after that is embrace it, and Jada’s having no problem embracing the young woman Willow’s growing into.

