Khloé Kardashian Is All About Positivity After Trolls Criticize Her Latest Instagram Post

The internet has been particularly cruel to Khloé Kardashian recently. Her latest Instagram post is the newest photo that has gone viral — for all of the wrong reasons. Within minutes of posting, the comments section became full of people criticizing Kardashian’s glam new look. Sporting PVC pants, a bustier top, and her hair in long pigtails—the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was compared to Ariana Grande. This follows a history of negative attention on pretty much all of Kardashian’s posts focused on her versatile looks. Thankfully, the mom of one wasn’t too worried about her critics!

Captioning the post, “Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October??? Lex, This ones for you 😉,” she gave her assistant Alexa Oklye a shout-out debuting her new look. You might think a harmless and playful post would not be the catalyst for internet trolls, and yet people couldn’t resist trying to tear down the star. One user wrote, “Money spent well,” referring to possible undisclosed plastic surgery. Khloé responded with, “🤣🤣🤣 the shade of it all.”

Luckily, KArdashian has a killer support system that constantly sends her positive vibes — her sisters. In the midst of all the mean comments, younger sister Kylie Jenner chimed by writing, “love this hair on u ♥️so pretty”. And later, Koko took to Twitter to reflect on the backlash.

I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be,” she wrote in one post, “Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things ♥️”. In another post, she continued to thank her fans.

With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

“I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty,” she wrote. Well said!! We’re thrilled to see that the negative comments didn’t get to the star, and that she instead used the experience as a reminder to promote positivity.

