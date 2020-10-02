Kelly Ripa Predicts She’ll Be Getting a Special 50th Birthday Surprise

Kelly Ripa is making the best of her milestone birthday this year. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host turns 50 Friday, Oct. 2, and like many of us, are not able to celebrate as planned.

“Normally I would have had Mark’s family and my family, and we would have done a big dinner or something fun,” the mom of three told SheKnows exclusively when asked about her birthday plans. “There’s been a few milestone birthdays in our family over this quarantine.” Ripa’s daughter Lola Consuleos celebrated her 19th birthday in June and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated his 49th birthday in March.

“I don’t really have anything planned,” the television personality said of turning 50. “Mark is in Vancouver so he can’t come home. The kids, I think, I think they’re surprising me. I think that Michael and Lola are coming home,” Ripa said while joking that she “hopes they remember.”

“We usually do like a big family party. I thought we’d just do a beach dinner or something, you know, something with big blankets and a big bonfire…but it’s not meant to be this year. So maybe for my 51st, we’ll do it.”

“This year it’s just a strange year to have a milestone birthday, I have to say. I always like to celebrate other people’s birthdays,” Ripa continued. “Like I’m really good at planning parties for other people, but not so great for planning parties myself.” The former All My Children actress might, however, be planning a photoshoot to ring in her big day. Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s gorgeous birthday suit pic, Ripa “warned” daughter Lola she might strip down for the camera herself.

“You’ve been warned,” Ripa said to daughter Lola. And the 19-year-old was quick to respond, “Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want,” she said. “Just know. That I have a birthday also. And an Instagram.” Ah, we just love good mom-daughter banter.

Nude photo, or no nude photo, we’re here for however you choose to spend your special day. Happy Birthday, Kelly!

— Reporting by Katherine Speller

