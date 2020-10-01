Chrishell Stause Hints Justin Hartley Starting Dating This Soap Star Right After Their Split

When This Is Us star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause in 2019, fans — along with Chrishell herself — were shocked. Since then, however, the Netflix star has built herself back up: sharing honestly about her heartbreak on season 3 of her reality show, making the decision to freeze her eggs, and opening up to the possibility of finding love again. For his part, Hartley has moved on with former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, who had been friendly with the formerly married couple. Chrishell, who’s made so much of her personal life public this past year, is finally speaking out about Hartley and Pernas’ relationship now — and her reaction has us wondering when these two actually started dating.

While Chrishell may have some lingering thoughts on the timeline of how things played out, she’s overall feeling more peaceful and positive than she has since Hartley’s filing in November. Still, when asked about Hartley and Pernas’ new relationship, she’s upfront about the hurt she felt, and why.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced,” she tells People. “Of course that’s going to sting.”

Hartley and Pernas were first spotted together on what appeared to be a romantic outing in May 2020, with their relationship confirmed to the press later that month. It may be that Chrishell is referring to Hartley moving on just six months after their two-year marriage, but many details of the separation have left us confused, including the fact that Hartley didn’t file until November, but listed their separation date as being months earlier in July.

With Chrishell feeling blindsided in November and Hartley feeling a separation had taken place earlier, we’re wondering whether the November to May timeline is really what’s troubling Chrishell — or whether Hartley might have moved on even faster than we knew.

Chrishell has no qualms about speaking her mind when it comes to ex Hartley, but she’s got more on the horizon than looking back at her split and she knows it.

“I’ve had to start over so many times in my life. I always know how to look at the bright side because there’s been a lot of dark,” she says. “It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen.”

“It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM,” she adds. To anyone reading who’s ever wanted a shot at the one and only Chrishell Stause: you’ll never get a better invitation than this one. Slide on in.

Click here to see all the celebrity couples who met on set.

