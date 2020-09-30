Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
happy and healthy at home
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Welcome Their Baby Girl, Daughter Kaori Mai!

Bonnie Azoulay
kevin hart, eniko parrish
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
It’s a girl! Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcomed their daughter, Kaori Mai, on Tuesday. The mom of two shared the good news on Wednesday with an Instagram photo writing, “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime.” She expressed her gratitude for the “little bit of heaven sent down to earth” and added, “we couldn’t love you more.”

Baby Kaori Mai became a little sister to the comedian and his wife’s 2-year-old son and first child together, Kenzo Kash. Hart also shares daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart. With three older siblings, this little angel will undoubtedly get lots of love and attention. 

Over the course of nine months, Parrish shared her pregnancy journey with her fans in a series of photos and hints about the baby. Just a week ago, the 36-year-old posted a gorgeous pregnancy shot and announced that her baby would be a Libra and her name would start with a “K.” “We needed an air sign to move things around a little bit in our little family…. #babyk,” she wrote after explaining that they already have a Leo, Cancer, and Aries in the family.

If her gorgeous drive-by boho bliss themed baby shower is any indication, she’ll be showering #babyk with much love and peace for the rest of her days.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin

 

