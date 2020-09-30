Jon Bon Jovi Reveals the Secret to His 31-Year Marriage With Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley prove that marriages in Hollywood can last. After 40-years together and raising four children, the couple most definitely has a few marriage secrets they could share — and in a new interview, the high school sweethearts do just that.

What’s their secret? “Mutual respect,” Jon told People. “Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out.” The rocker, whose is releasing his new album, 2020, Friday, Oct. 2, went on to reveal his first impression of Dorthea when they first met as teenagers in 1980. “I was immediately drawn to her from the minute I saw her — and that’s never changed — 40 years ago.″

Another secret to their marriage success, staying grounded. “We work hard at it, but we enjoy each other and we never fell for the trappings of what celebrity can do,″ Jon said of Dorothea whom he calls “his rock.”

“I’m the crazy visionary with all kinds of things flying,” the “Livin’ on a Prayer″ singer told People in 2016. “She’s the one following me with the glue and the thread and needle, keeping it all together.” That’s not to say the two haven’t had their hiccups along the way but their dedication to each other has kept their bond strong. “We make it work,” Dorothea said. “

