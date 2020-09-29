Meghan Markle Developed This Motto For Shutting Out the Endless Royal Criticism

Meghan Markle deals with more haters on the daily than most women out there — way, way more, actually. So, between ascending to the royal family as Prince Harry’s bride to exiting the royal family with him less than two years later, Meghan’s had to develop more than thick skin. Instead, the duchess has an ironclad motto that she turns to (and has for years) to drown out the outside noise — the whispers of what royal protocol she’s snubbed, or suggestions that she ought to stay out of politics. Meghan ties this quote to the core of her whole philosophy and how she manages to go through life so supremely unbothered by the non-stop critics. And like all her other pearls of wisdom, it’s simple yet brilliant.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan appeared at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women virtual summit to discuss her new initiatives as a non-royal when senior editor Ellen McGirt brought up the vitriol with which she’s faced on a daily basis. And while Meghan has assured us in the past that she doesn’t take damaging statements about her or her family lightly, she’s also not going to let her life be defined by the attacks that are thrown at it.

"If you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial." Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, joined the #FortuneMPW Summit and shared her advice for speaking out on important issues: https://t.co/pSn3nFrdtQ pic.twitter.com/4bJ9NBoTuD — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) September 29, 2020

“There are always going to be naysayers,” Meghan says. “I used to have a quote up in my room many, many moons ago and it resonates now perhaps more than ever when you see the vitriol and noise that can be out in the world. It’s by Georgia O’Keefe and it’s: ‘I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free.'”

“The moment that you’re able to be liberated from all of these other opinions, of what you know to be true, then I think it’s very easy to just live with truth and live with authenticity,” she continued. “And that is how I choose to move through the world.”

Meghan has long embodied the confidence and sense of self that this statement echoes, and that have made her such an inspiration to young women everywhere. Amid Meghan and Harry’s continued warnings of the damaging effects of social media and the need for civility and kindness, it’s more important than ever that we learn how to shut out the voices that do nothing but harm us, and find firm footing unswayed by others’ opinions.

Say what you want about Meghan Markle, but this duchess is hard to shake.

