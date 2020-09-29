Sharon Stone Shares Rare Photo of Her Three Sons During Birthday Celebration

Sharon Stone is one of those mom’s we don’t always see photographed with her kids. So, when the 62-year-old actress took to social media to share a photo of herself with her three sons, we took notice.

The Ratched star posted to Instagram Tuesday sharing a photo from her son Laird’s thirteenth birthday celebration and can be seen standing at the kitchen table with her three kids Roan, 20, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14.

“Happy Sons Day! Love you So much!!!!,” the actress wrote underneath her photo Tuesday. And the mom of three has a close relationship with her kids telling People in 2018, “They’re at a wonderful age when we don’t have to have a nanny living with us anymore. I can wake up on a Saturday and I come downstairs, and they’re playing and we hang out. We swim, play basketball, we watch movies. We have such a lovely family dynamic.”

Stone’s motherhood journey is one that she’s said didn’t come easy. “Motherhood didn’t come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels,” Stone said upon receiving the Mother of the Year Award at the Associates For Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (ABCs) Mother’s Day Luncheon in 2017.

The actress’s three sons presented her with the award. “My mother deserves this award. I love you mom,” Laird said, and Quinn jumped in adding, “She is loving, caring and a great person.” Roan also went on to share the best advice his mom ever gave “is to treat others the way you would want to be treated and to put your best foot forward.” Stone revealed having an autoimmune condition making it difficult for her to carry a pregnancy to term, and so after suffering numerous miscarriages, decided to adopt in 2000 with then ex-husband Phil Bronstein. Following their divorce in 2004, the Basic Instinct star adopted Laird Vonne in 2005 and Quinn Kelly in 2006, on her own.

