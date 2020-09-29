When Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their separation earlier this summer, many minds (fairly or unfairly) went to Kelly Henderson, a formerly close friend of Cavallari’s with whom she’d had an extensive falling out on Very Cavallari. The rumor mill at the time suggested that Cutler and Henderson were having an affair as season 2 aired, and divorce bells may have confirmed those rumors in some viewers’ minds. Cavallari, however, had yet to speak out about Henderson’s involvement in her split until now, and it’s clear that their fight did play a role in how she chose to handle her divorce. Henderson may not have been the catalyst for her divorce from Cutler, but she gave Cavallari a few ideas on how she didn’t want the split to play out.

With three seasons under her belt, Cavallari announced the end of reality show Very Cavallari just a few weeks after announcing that she and Cutler were going separate ways. There were a few reasons this timing made sense, but Cavallari confirms that her and Henderson’s on-screen fighting was the reason she refused to continue filming through her divorce.

“I didn’t want to talk about my divorce on camera and have to expose that. I really think that some things should be kept private,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “The situation I had with my really good friend on Very Cavallari got really blown out of proportion and I had to talk about it way more than I ever would have.”

“If it was that hard [going through a falling out] with a girlfriend, I do not want to go through that with a divorce,” she added. “It would have gone horrible. It would have been awful and I had so much anxiety about it.”

Agreeing to a reality show always means risking that personal turmoil like this will become public knowledge, but that doesn’t mean reality stars can’t re-assess their willingness as they go, and we applaud Cavallari for doing just that. When it comes to ending relationships on reality TV, fighting with Henderson was the test run Cavallari needed.

