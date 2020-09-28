Ant Anstead Has One Major Supporter Throughout His Christina Anstead Separation

Ant and Christina Anstead both broke their silence in a major way this week when it comes to their recent split, with each ex sharing some version of their side of the story on how they see the separation. While Christina spoke about how unexpected this had been and how she was challenging herself to push through, Ant’s statement seemed to place the decision to divorce squarely on the Christina on the Coast star’s shoulders. And while Christina praised the strong group of women she had supporting her through this time, Ant’s own support team also showed up in a major way, especially 19-year-old daughter Amélie. He shares Amélie with ex-wife Louise Herbert, and it’s clear she’s shown up in a major way for her dad as this latest chapter unfolds. And her comment on dad Anstead’s latest update definitely got us a little choked up.

Ant’s Instagram statement about the split was brief, and served mostly to acknowledge that he doesn’t typically address this kind of thing. But the warm comments that came flooding in made it clear that he’s got a strong support system at the ready.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” Ant wrote. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

In the comments, daughter Amélie wrote simply: “best friend.”

“Always Ammo!!! Love you to my core,” Ant wrote back.

Ant has since shared another update on the situation, since some took his initial comment to be blaming Christina for the current state of things. “While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair,” he wrote. “Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. That’s all x.”

Every separation has its own story. But we bet there’s no one Ant wants at his side more than best friend Amélie and we’re so glad she could show up for her dad like this.

