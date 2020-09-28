Just picture it: Keeping Up With the Sussexes. The Real Housewives of Kensington Palace. Harry & Meghan + 1. Obviously, I’m talking about the rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making their own reality show as part of their deal with Netflix, a pitch I can absolutely envision a Netflix executive making but have a harder time seeing the ex-royals accepting. There is nothing that would thrill the #SussexSquad more than getting an inside peek at Meghan’s home life, nonprofit work, and phone calls with the Queen, but new reports of a show along these lines sounded way too good to be true, especially for a couple this intent on privacy. The Sussex couple, taking a rare moment to address a rumor in the media, have now addressed the claims that a reality show is part of their Netflix deal — presumably, in light of critics like Piers Morgan already proclaiming them “hypocrites” for agreeing to a show.

Sadly, no amount of daydreaming about Harry and Meghan’s title sequence has brought the show into existence yet, and a new statement from the couple to Mirror suggests the initial rumors were off base: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” a spokesperson reports.

If Harry and Meghan's £112m reality TV series with Netflix isn't called 'The Only Way is Sussex' they should return the money.

The source who first suggested Harry and Meghan were moving forward with a show had indicated it was Netflix’s idea, and that they were still negotiating what they’d be allowed to film.

“It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives,” the source told The Sun. “They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh. They will be followed for three months but it is not yet known if cameras will be allowed into their £11.5million, nine-bedroom home in Montecito.”

Like I said, there’s nothing I’d like more than seeing a Sussex reality show set in Montecito from the same minds at Netflix who brought us Love Is Blind and The Circle. But if Meghan says it’s not happening, it’s not happening. We’ll just look out for her nature series instead.

