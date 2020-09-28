We don’t have to see Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus’ baby girl’s face to tell you she’s beautiful — which is good, because we won’t be seeing her face any time soon. Since she was born in fall 2018, baby girl Kruger-Reedus’ priority #1 (or her parents’, anyway) has been keeping that sweet lil face out of the public eye — but that doesn’t mean we can’t see cute shots of the 2-year-old walking away or jumping up and down, right?! These movie stars have decided to treat us with another little glimpse at their baby girl, and their daughter’s taco diapers and Minnie Mouse friend are so worth the wait.

Kruger and Walking Dead star Reedus both celebrated National Daughter’s Day with their own tributes, and both their favorite images of their little girl made us melt. On Reedus’ Instagram, he shared a short video of the little lady in taco-print diapers absolutely wailing her head off in front of a chalkboard covered in scribbles and drawings. “#daughteralldayevryday,” the proud girl dad writes.

“How did I miss that it was #nationaldaughtersday yesterday,” Kruger chimes in. “♥️♥️♥️♥️ My little girl, you are my light not just today but every day, the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest accomplishment ♥️ Keep finding your way and please grow out this molar already so I can sleep at night again 🤪.”

Kruger and Reedus have been careful to keep their daughter’s name and face out of the public eye, but it’s clear their adoration for her can’t help spilling over onto their own pages. Her Minnie Mouse companion, picnic basket, and leopard-print dress (so on trend!) are obviously too cute not to share, and we’re glad that Reedus is encouraging her creative (slash wild) side too.

We have a feeling we’ll blink and their baby girl will be a supermodel. With these two doting parents, anything is possible.

