Ant Anstead Indicates Publicly That Christina May Have Wanted the Divorce

Christina and Ant Anstead may have called it quits, but it’s not over until everyone knows who called the shots. Well, that’s what the TV presenter’s latest Instagram post is seemingly trying to prove anyway. In his words, the split was his ex-wife’s decision. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he begins his caption alongside a photo of the two of them smiling for the camera. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he adds.
Okay, so there’s a lot to unpack here. Why does it matter who made the decision? Is the father of three trying to look like the “good guy” and come out of the public eye unscathed because he tried to make things work while his ex didn’t?
However, before Ant posted anything, the HGTV star shared a raw post about her second divorce to the ‘gram. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” she writes.
For those of you who don’t know me (or think you know me) let me reintroduce myself. I hate crowds, I love traveling, all things spiritual, the ocean and deep one on one conversations. I never thought about being on tv. I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire. But I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss… So in college when I was called (intuitively) to get my real estate license at a local community college I followed my intuition. I got started in real estate at 21 which led to selling houses which led to flipping houses which led to Tv. Now while I never wanted to be on tv, stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing. I live in a state of anxiousness and I’m so used to it that when it’s not there I tend to feel a void and hop into something that causes the feeling I’m used to. This can be good and bad. And it’s one of the things I’m working on breaking the pattern of. Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet. Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these “setbacks” I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better. If you’ve DM me or text me – I haven’t written back because I’m taking time to clear the “noise” and focus on myself and the kids. I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made. We are all a work in progress. ✨♥️
“I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made,” she ends her caption. So, it appears like Christina already called herself out for making the decision to end things (which she doesn’t outline directly) and Ant was just reinforcing it. Or, at least, that’s what we think is happening here.
Whether it was the American real estate investor’s decision to end it or not, she’s looking at these “setbacks” as an opportunity to grow — but she acknowledges that some people might judge her for it.
