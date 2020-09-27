Ant Anstead Indicates Publicly That Christina May Have Wanted the Divorce

Christina and Ant Anstead may have called it quits, but it’s not over until everyone knows who called the shots. Well, that’s what the TV presenter’s latest Instagram post is seemingly trying to prove anyway. In his words, the split was his ex-wife’s decision. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he begins his caption alongside a photo of the two of them smiling for the camera. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he adds.

Okay, so there’s a lot to unpack here. Why does it matter who made the decision? Is the father of three trying to look like the “good guy” and come out of the public eye unscathed because he tried to make things work while his ex didn’t?

However, before Ant posted anything, the HGTV star shared a raw post about her second divorce to the ‘gram. “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” she writes.

“I appreciate the support and I hope my story inspires you to not be so hard on yourself for the decisions / choices you’ve made,” she ends her caption. So, it appears like Christina already called herself out for making the decision to end things (which she doesn’t outline directly) and Ant was just reinforcing it. Or, at least, that’s what we think is happening here.

Whether it was the American real estate investor’s decision to end it or not, she’s looking at these “setbacks” as an opportunity to grow — but she acknowledges that some people might judge her for it.

