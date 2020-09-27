By now you’ve probably heard the good news (because if you’re a real Game of Thrones fan, you keep up to date with #GOT news, duh), but just in case you haven’t: Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Rose Leslie (Ygriette) are expecting their first child together! Like many other celebrities before them, their pregnancy was announced via Instagram — but not on their own, since they don’t have accounts. From the looks of their photographer Ursula Lake’s snapshots, they seemingly waited to tell the world considering that Leslie’s baby bump has already, well, popped.

These adorable photos were taken for Make Magazine’s latest cover story by an all-women team, where the actress looks radiant preparing for first-time motherhood in a chic oversized Stella McCartney trouser suit (because we get it, maternity clothing could be overrated!).

Could a big family be in these actors’ futures? Leslie has five siblings, so you never know.

“From a young age, I wanted to differentiate myself from my older siblings. Certainly part of being from a big family is that you have to shout to make yourself heard. I remember bossing my younger siblings around and making them put on shows and skits with me,” she told the Telegraph of being a middle child.

Well, if her soon-to-be family of three is anything like her own childhood, we expect it to be full of theatrical fun and many Game of Thrones’ reruns, of course.

Before you go, check out our gallery of all the celebrities who are expecting in 2020: