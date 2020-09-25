Jada Pinkett Smith Posts Cryptic Birthday Tribute Honoring Husband Will Smith

Happy Birthday, Will Smith! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star turns 52 Sep. 25. — and to celebrate another year around the sun, wife Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to share a series of photos of her husband. Now, the pics that were shared are rather cryptic, but definitely an homage to the actor.

What is this? Well, at first glance, it’s hard to tell. This is one of the nine images Pinkett Smith posted Friday. Without a caption underneath the images, the Red Table Talk host shared the photos, that when looking at them all together, create one large image.

The couple has been married for 23 years and definitely had their hiccups. The two bravely opened up about their marriage on an episode of Red Table Talk in July after cheating rumors started swirling about Pinkett-Smith. The 49-year-old Girls Trip star admitted to having an “entanglement” with their son Jaden’s friends, August Alsina, while the two were on a break.

The two spoke candidly in front of an audience laying it all out there. “Our experiences of working through it, talking through it, fighting through it, therapy-izing through it, the ‘why now’ is weird,” Smith said of his wife’s relationship with Alsina being made public years later.

Despite the hard times, the couple is stronger than ever. “I’m grateful for the journey you and I have had together,” Pinkett Smith said while looking at her husband. “One thing I’ll say about you and I is that there have never been any secrets…any relationship, in trying to get to a deeper understanding of love is going to be forged in the fire.” Smith nodded in agreement.

If anything is clear, it’s that these two love each other very much and won’t let anything break them apart.

