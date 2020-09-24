Mandy Moore Announces She’s Pregnant With Adorable Baby Bump Photo

When Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot, we didn’t think we could be happier for them, until now. The This Is Us star and musician wed in November 2018 and the couple just announced that they are expecting their first child together.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” the actress wrote very casually (as we all freaked out a bit) on Instagram Thursday with a few photos showing off her bump. The second picture of Goldsmith placing a hand on Moore’s zoomed-in belly is our absolute favorite. We love being up close and personal with the life that she’s nesting inside of her.

Moore has been very candid about wanting to become a mother. “It definitely has me thinking about my own life, the choices I’ve made and how family planning factors into where I see my life going,” Moore told Parents in 2017 about how her character Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us affected her view on motherhood.

In the hit show, she’s a mother of three who has to balance her family and her career. Ultimately, she drops her singing gig to take care of her kids. Moore, in real life, seemingly has plans to prioritize her home life once a baby is in the picture. “Right now, my main focus and priority is my career but that won’t always be the case,” Moore continued telling Parents.

