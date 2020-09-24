Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially parents! The 25-year-old model gave birth to her first child, a baby girl, and shared the baby news Wednesday, Sep.23 on social media — but after further investigating, it looks like the couple might have welcomed their daughter earlier than we thought.

Fans speculated Gigi had given birth prior to her social media announcement after her father Mohamed Hadid, shared a handwritten letter dedicated to his grandchild Sep. 16. “In the name of God the merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you. @gigihadid,” he captioned the post which has since been deleted. We don’t know exactly when it was deleted, but according to his personal page, he reposted the same letter early Thursday morning following daughter Gigi sharing the baby news herself.

“Welcome to earth Baby Girl Lets paint the town .. and give it a Little Rock N Roll,” the proud new grandfather captioned the reposted note. “Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart as happy as can be,” his letter read. “I wish for you the sun & moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that grandpa’s always here, I’ll do anything, anything for you, my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you.”

The real estate developer’s original post had fans speculating the couple had already given birth — but since there was no other proof, we all waited for the official baby announcement. Gigi did share a photo of herself Aug. 31 letting us know she’d be due in 33 weeks. 33 weeks from when she posted that photo was Monday, Sep. 21. So, while we can’t say for certain when Gigi gave birth, the fact the new grandfather deleted his original post and only reshared the letter once official news broke…this leads us to believe Gigi’s dad may have spilled the baby news early.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2020.