Kim Kardashian West Reportedly Has a Divorce Plan Ready If She Needs It

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s relationship took a turn for the worse when the rapper went on a no holds barred Twitter tirade in late July, which included a tweet about trying to divorce his wife of six years, and a revelation the he had once wanted to abort their eldest daughter North. Kanye’s struggles with bipolar disorder are well-known, and Kim has previously stated her desire to support her husband while feeling frustration at the effects his comments have on her family. Now, according to an Us Weekly source, the mom of four is struggling more than ever to juggle West’s mental illness, her kids, and her career — and she already has a divorce plan in place should she need to use it.

“Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye. She is stressed out between studying law, taking care of the kids, and helping Kanye,” the source claims, adding that she “does have divorce options planned out if it comes to that.”

Apparently, Kim is less concerned about the tweets Kanye’s been sending, and more concerned about his manic episodes and how they’ve been affecting their family.

“It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time. Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye,” the insider notes.

While Kim is at home with their kids, Kanye has remained in Wyoming running his dubious campaign for president. In addition to his announcement via Twitter about running for POTUS, West has also declared other grand plans to the world.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform,'” he wrote in July, and even then Kim came to his defense and explained to followers via an Instagram story that her husband struggles with bipolar disorder and doesn’t mean any harm.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions,” she wrote.

While one insider says Kim is ready to walk if need be, another source is more in line with the KUWTK star’s compassionate sentiments. This source told Us Weekly that she’s “holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help.”

Time will tell if their relationship truly stands the test of time, mental illness, and Twitter tirades. If anyone can make it, Kimye can.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

