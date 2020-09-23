Christina & Ant Anstead’s Marriage Problems May Have Started With Baby Hudson’s Arrival

Christina Anstead (previously Christina El Moussa) hasn’t even had a full week since announcing her split from husband of under two years Ant Anstead, but details about her relationship have continued to unfold at breakneck speed, filling in the details around her brief statement. Many have wondered what could have gone wrong for the couple that seemed so in love on her reality show Christina on the Coast, especially since they only welcomed baby son Hudson a year back. But according to a new source, Hudson’s arrival may be exactly what led to this couple drifting apart. As anyone who’s ever had a newborn knows, that sh*t is hard. So, is it any surprise that Christina and Ant’s (still relatively early) relationship began to struggle with a new baby in the mix?

Christina and Ant both had children from previous marriages when they started seeing each other — Christina shares daughter Taylor Reese and son Brayden James with ex Tarek El Moussa, while Ant shares daughter Amélie and son Archie with ex Louise Herbert. They welcomed son Hudson in September 2019, about 10 months after their surprise wedding in December 2018.

“After the baby, they started having conflicts,” a source tells People. “Christina found it difficult to balance everything…their marriage was struggling.”

Christina’s career has always seemed to hurtle ahead, with Christina on the Coast only adding to her impressive reality TV slate including Flip or Flop with ex Tarek. In her early days with baby Hudson, the reality star was reportedly “lonely and unhappy” — and moreover, surprised to find her family going this way.

“She never expected to get a divorce,” the source adds. “But she is doing okay and focusing on the kids.”

There’s no relationship in the world that isn’t tested by the arrival of a first child together, and the sudden breakup can’t be easy on anyone. But kids always come first with these two, and we know they’ll take that to heart as they navigate next steps.

