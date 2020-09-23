It’s been a bad, bad year for just about everyone — and while we’re the Sussexes would never say this is how they wanted the year to go, it’s also true that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have enjoyed one of the few upward spirals on this trip around the sun. So, while this latest piece of news might not make sense for a lot of other couples right now, it’s actually the perfect coda to Meghan and Harry’s triumphant year. According to a new source, the Sussex duo is finally feeling settled in their Santa Barbara home and ready to take next steps as a family — or, as Meghan reportedly put it, “it’s baby time.” The source claims Meghan is more than ready to get pregnant again and they’re moving full steam ahead to get son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor a little sibling. In a year of unrelenting chaos, could another semi-royal Sussex baby come along to save us all?

According to this source, there are two main factors in the timing of planning their next child: making sure they had a stable, private home base for their family, something they never quite achieved at the paparazzi-dogged Frogmore Cottage, and seeing how wonderfully Harry has already taken to being a dad.

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, join #Time100 alumni Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in taking action for the future. pic.twitter.com/JerXHxiZK3 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) September 23, 2020

“Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time,” the source told Us Weekly. “Meghan loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her. Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy.”

“She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!” the source added.

Just yesterday, Meghan and Harry spoke from their Santa Barbara home about the importance of voting, sitting in their lush backyard as their black Lab Pula meanders through the background. They still look every inch the loving couple, and their home certainly looks like an oasis — not to mention their sincere pleas for compassion and individual responsibility, reminding us of the couple’s strong values and humanitarian plans for the future.

“She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey,” the source confirmed. Is it weird if we say we are too?!

