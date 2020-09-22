Now this is a surprising bit of news! With her season 2 return to talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, our favorite singer was back to her candid self addressing this difficult year to her (virtual) audience. And because 100% authenticity is such a big part of the Kelly Clarkson brand, she didn’t leave her fans guessing for too long about how she would address her shocking decision to file for divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this year. Clarkson has been adamant that, in the interest of her children, she won’t be as detailed about what went down in her relationship as she normally might be. But in acknowledging all the ways in which she’s had a tough year personally, Clarkson did drop one key detail — that she didn’t see her separation from Blackstock coming this year. Given that Clarkson was the one to file for divorce, and it doesn’t sound like a decision that was a long time coming, we’re left wondering what surprise dropped into her lap and gave her a reason to want to split.

Clarkson addressed a room full of viewers waving hi from their respective screens as she detailed what she could about her recent divorce filing, noting that the turn in her personal life left her as blindsided as anyone else.

“2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” she said. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came.”

And while that sentence seems like it’s begging to drop more details, Clarkson stayed true to the party line and confirmed that she’s too concerned about the effect it could have on her kids to say more.

“What I’m dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts,” she explained. “We have four kids and divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Clarkson did give us one other piece of information we’d been dying to know: how the star has been holding up while dealing with this monumental change.

“I am okay,” she confirmed to her fans. And in the end, that’s all that really matters.

