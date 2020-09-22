We won’t lie — we’re not sure we could handle being in Christina Anstead’s shoes for this past week. After announcing her split from husband Ant Anstead on Friday, the Christina on the Coast star has laid low, though the same can’t be said for her ex-husband and longtime reality TV co-star Tarek El Moussa. The Flipping 101 star has been more exuberant than ever about his wonderful new life with fiancée Heather Rae Young, in sharp contrast to Christina’s tumultuous period right now. So when we saw pics of Christina and Tarek in close quarters on Monday, our curious little hearts beat a little faster wondering why they might have arranged a meet-up — but as it turns out, this was more of a contractually-obligated work day than a meet-up between friends. Despite Christina’s split, despite COVID-19, despite everything, Christina and Tarek are picking up right now to shoot another season of Flip or Flop, and we seriously can’t imagine a less fun way for Christina to spend her time right now.

Tarek and Christina reunited in Los Angeles to continue their filming on Flip or Flop Monday, per photos published by People, and the exes looked cheerful as they got back to work. And while we personally need at least a week to look presentable post-breakup, Christina is her usual stunning self in jeans and a casual pink tee.

Christina announced her split from Ant less than two years after their surprise December 2018 wedding, and just about a year after they welcomed their baby son Hudson. While Tarek proposed to fiancée Young in July and has been working on their new home since, it looks like Christina will be entering a whole new chapter once again — and who knows, maybe Flip or Flop will guide her to her dream home too.

