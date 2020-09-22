Congratulations to Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell! While this country has spent most of the summer showing the rest of the world how not to do gender reveals, we have nothing against a set of proud parents-to-be celebrating each milestone of pregnant Irwin’s journey as long as the fun stays harmless — and in this case, their larger-than-life reveal of their baby girl was exactly the kind of wholesome fun we’ve come to expect from this family. The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star posed next to a giant tortoise while flashing the ultrasound that revealed their baby’s gender — and of course, included a fun nature fact for the fans!

Irwin and Powell announced earlier this summer that they’re expecting their first child together, shortly after their wedding this past March. And their family plans just keep marching along with the news that their new addition is a baby girl.

“Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️,” Irwin wrote. “Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year.”

Powell shared his excitement too, writing: “Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be ❤️.”

This little girl is going to be so, so loved — by her parents, grandparents, and a whole lot of wildlife too.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who are expecting in 2020.