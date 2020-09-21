HGTV exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead (once Christina El Moussa) have both had a crazy week — Christina, because she announced her split from new husband Ant Anstead, and Tarek because he’s apparently never been happier in his life (and he found a new couch). While Tarek’s proposal to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young came earlier this summer, it seems the Flipping 101 star’s life just keeps getting better with his new fiancée and the life they’re building. And look, just because Tarek and Christina were once married doesn’t mean he needs to time his social media updates around her dating life. But hearing Tarek gush about how life is now everything he dreamed of just two days after the Christina on the Coast star announced her divorce has to be tough no matter what.

Tarek started out his Instagram lovefest with a seemingly banal announcement, but quickly dove deeper into why he can’t stop smiling these days.

“I think we found the perfect couch for the new house today!!” he captioned a sweet pic of himself and fiancée Young. “Okay…it may not seem exciting but to me it really is 🤣🤣🤣! …I’m just so excited about life!! I’m in love, I’m engaged, flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you…it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!”

Young chimed in in the comments too, writing: “I dreamt of this life with you.”

Tarek and Christina are still co-stars on HGTV show Flip or Flop, where they rose to fame over nine seasons of sharing their real estate adventures. They also share kids Brayden and Taylor, so it’s not like Tarek has just left that part of his life in the past, or is somehow unaware of what’s going on with Christina.

In fact, according to a Hollywood Life source, Tarek is definitely aware of Christina and Ant’s split — but frankly, he’s not all that interested in knowing more. “He’s not going to ask nor does he care what happened with Ant,” the source claimed.

Given Tarek’s latest post, we’re hoping Christina has a similarly blasé attitude toward her ex’s dating life.

