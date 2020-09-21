While so many of our favorite shows were nominated for 2020 Emmy Awards, like Dead to Me, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Little Fires Everywhere, it seems like quite a few Emmys voters agreed on which TV shows were the best of the best — meaning, only a select few had trophy-studded nights. First and foremost, Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek had an unheard-of sweep of the acting category with wins for Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy, and landed a total of seven wins in all, topping the night. Next in line, Succession picked up four awards (including best drama series), and Watchmen also picked up four awards (including for Regina King’s performance), meaning the night was a big win for HBO Max programming. But if last night taught us anything, it’s that we need to get our butts firmly back on our couches, because these Emmy-winning shows aren’t going to watch themselves. Here’s how to stream the biggest winners from the 2020 Emmys.

Schitt’s Creek

Dan and Eugene Levy’s comedy about a rich family that suddenly loses their fortune and has to make it in a small town is mostly available on Netflix, with seasons 1-5 streaming right now. Season 6, the final season, will be added shortly, but if you just can’t wait the whole season is available on Amazon for $16.99.

Watch here on Netflix.

'Schitt's Creek' Season 6 on Amazon $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Succession

Succession‘s two seasons are both available on HBO Max if you’re already subscribed — otherwise, you can catch up with these power-hungry Murdoch-esque moguls on Amazon too.

Watch here on HBO Max.

'Succession' Season 1 on Amazon $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Watchmen

It’s clear we all watch the Watchmen. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of @watchmen on their #Emmys win for Outstanding Limited Series. pic.twitter.com/C7vDDDI0Fy — HBO (@HBO) September 21, 2020

Another big win for HBO, Watchmen‘s dark action series can also be found streaming on HBO Max. But if you’re not a subscriber, you can catch up (and learn about the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 for the first time alongside many other Americans) by watching the full season on Amazon.

Watch here on HBO Max.

'Watchmen' Season 1 on Amazon $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

