Heidi Klum Shares Rare Photo of 16-Year-Old Daughter Leni In the Driver’s Seat

Heidi Klum leads a relatively private family life when she’s not on camera, but on Saturday the former Project Runway host, Making the Cut star and America’s Got Talent judge shared a rare photo to Instagram of her 16-year-old daughter Leni, who is seen behind the wheel of a car. The TV personality looks cool as a cucumber, smiling wide for the camera in the passenger’s seat, as Leni teasingly places a hand on her face. If she were an emoji, the “woman facepalming” would describe her expression exactly — except she looks less embarrassed and more like “oh my god, I can’t believe I’m on the road.” C’mon what 16-year-old doesn’t freak out when they first start driving?!

It’s not clear from Klum’s photo or caption whether or not Leni actually has her driver’s license yet, or just her learner’s permit. But with mama Klum as a designated passenger and selfie-taker, we can only imagine that this car ride was loads of fun (or, um… maybe stressful?! Because driving with a parent.).

Even with her hand covering part of her face, it’s one of the rare times we’ve seen a photo of the teen. In fact, if you scan Klum’s Instagram page, you’ll rarely see photos of any her kids. (In addition to Leni, who is Klum’s first and only child with ex Flavio Briatore, the model shares 15-year-old Henry Günther, 13-year-old Johan Riley, and 10-year-old Lou Sulola with ex-husband Seal.) But we did find this sweet birthday throwback:

With Leni on Instagram herself, not to mention clearly gaining some independence behind the wheel — let’s hope we see more sweet mother-daughter snaps like this in the future.

