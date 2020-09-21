Demi Moore’s Stunning Emmys Throwback Pic Has Fans Thinking She’s Not Over Bruce Willis

Jen and Brad. J.Lo and Ben. And Demi and Bruce? Over the weekend, Demi Moore paid homage to Emmy Awards gone by with a throwback picture of one of her very favorite looks, in which she just so happens to have ex-husband Bruce Willis on her arm (in a full-length duster, no less). While Moore has always earned our admiration for her close relationship with ex and co-parent Willis, with whom she shares daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout, her recently quarantining with Willis and continuing to post him on social media has raised some red flags for fans who think she’s living a little too much in the past.

While many stopped by on Moore’s post just to comment on her fabulousness, there was more than the usual commentary about the actress yet again posing with her ex. “You need to get over your ex. Seriously,” one viewer wrote — and others agreed.

Our two cents? If we had a red carpet pic where we looked this good, we’d be posting it no matter who else appeared in it. Moore’s hair is pulled back into a low updo, letting her off-the-shoulder neckline and classic red lip shine through, while chunky buttons down her right side remind us we’re definitely in the ’80s. Meanwhile, Willis has kept his look relatively low-key, pairing a tux with that Bond-villain duster.

Besides — while staying close with your ex may have raised eyebrows in high school, Moore and Willis have every reason to maintain a friendly, even loving relationship. At this point, Moore and Willis are family. And no way is Moore shelving all her best red carpet pics just because that particular marriage didn’t work out.

