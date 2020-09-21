Jennifer Aniston’s Surprise Friends Reunion at the Emmys Could Be a Hint at Their Upcoming Show

We’ve been hearing about an HBO Max Friends reunion for so long it’s started to feel more like myth than reality, but surprisingly, tonight’s Emmy Awards gave us a reason to keep on believing. As Jimmy Kimmel did a “surprise” check-in on Jennifer Aniston’s viewing party (where she revealed that her getting-ready outfit has been upgraded to a little silk changing robe and statement necklace), the Friends star slowly had co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow wander out on camera too, and it soon became clear that we were watching Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe back in action again.

When Cox first appeared next to Aniston (in her sweater-weather best), Kimmel first guessed that Aniston was just hosting a viewing party for the show — but as he questioned them, Cox and Aniston just stared back in bemusement.

“Of course I’m here,” Cox said. “We live together.”

“We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston added.

“Is this live TV?” Kudrow chimed in, settling down on Aniston’s other side. Kimmel continued trying to question them like three actresses but nuh-uh: he was only getting Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe, all of whom were a lot more concerned with their slumber party than the Emmys (um, can we come?!).

If these three and their chemistry is any indication of what the reunion special will be like (whenever it finally comes out), then we guess it will have been worth the wait. Now, how do we convince Aniston to let us watch a livestream of their night?

