Mark Ruffalo’s Wife Sunny Had the Best Reaction to His 2020 Emmy Win

If you’re like me, you couldn’t take your eyes off Mark’s wife Sunny Coigney! Mark Ruffalo won the Emmy Sunday for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie — and because the 2020 Emmy Awards were virtual this year, we could see many of the nominees’ family and friends during their acceptance speeches. This made for good television. The Avengers star was honored for his performance in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True, and just as Ruffalo’s name was being announced, Sunny leaped out of her seat with excitement.

She was so shocked! Hands in the air. Jumping up and down. Crying. She walked away from the camera at one point but decided to come back. I’m happy she did. As Ruffalo began his acceptance speech Sunny clasped her hands and lovingly gazed at her husband as if no one was in the room. I love Mark Ruffalo and his words were powerful, but I couldn’t take my eyes off of Sunny.

“I want to thank HBO. HBO, thank you so much. The Television Academy, thank you so much. The rest of the cast, you gave career-defining performances,” Ruffalo said. “Our story is about family,” he continued of I Know This Much Is True. Sunny began rubbing Ruffalos back while holding back tears.

“It’s about a man fighting for his brother, who is living with mental illness,” Ruffalo went on to share about the series. “A story so common in the United States. How are we going to deal and take care of each other? We do that with love and we do that by fighting for them. We have to come together. If you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate. One thing I’ve learned about my family is we are stronger together.”

“One thing I’ve learned from my wife Sunny and my son Keen, and Bella, and Odette…that we are stronger when we love each other and when we respect each other’s diversity.” The actor went on to say that we have a big moment coming up. “We have a strong important moment ahead of us,” Ruffalo said of the election. “Vote for love and compassion and kindness.” Yes, Mark, yes to everything you’re saying — but also, I still can’t stop watching Sunny. The nodding in agreement, the choking up, the one-arm fist-raises, then pulling him in to say ‘I love you’ while giving him a kiss…I mean, get yourself a partner who loves you like Sunny loves Mark, amirite?

