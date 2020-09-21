Courteney Cox’s Emmys Look Has Us Dreaming Up Our Own At-Home Outfits to Pair With Heels

Courteney Cox is basically the best friend you could ever have, at least when it comes to Friends co-stars like Jennifer Aniston! While Cox herself wasn’t nominated for this year’s show, she’s getting all dolled up to cheer on pal Aniston for her The Morning Show nomination — but because it’s 2020, and this is a virtual show, all dolled up has a whole new meaning. And who better to help you figure out how to stay comfy while also looking red carpet-worthy than Queer Eye‘s Tan France? Using her special celebrity privileges, Cox enlisted Tan’s help in getting outfitted for the big night, and her first photos almost (almost!) have us considering pulling our jeans back out.

Cox strutted her stuff in three different jeans and sweater combos picked out by Tan, who narrated exactly why his fashion choices were so fabulous throughout — and against all my expectations, these looks actually showed me a bright side to the temperatures getting cooler. While I may not be hopping back into skinny jeans any time soon, the sight of those chunky-heeled ankle boots definitely sparked my interest, and I’m suddenly realizing I need a thin knit long-sleeve top in every color before September ends. See? Inspirational.

A real friend puts on her hard pants and gets herself IG-worthy whenever you’re nominated for an award, virtual or no. For Aniston, Cox will always be that friend.

