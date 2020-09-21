Jennifer Aniston Just Kicked Off This Year’s Alcohol & Loungewear Emmys Theme in Style

Our favorite Jennifer Aniston is an awards show Jennifer Aniston, and it’s been way too long since we’ve seen her out there working the carpet — or, more accurately, charming the pants off her exes at after-parties and walking around looking so fabulous it seems like she’s floating on air (ugh, that silk dress). But of course, one of the many reasons we love Jen is that she’s down-to-earth — which means since this year’s Emmy Awards are a virtual live show aired on ABC instead of an in-person event, we’re guessing Aniston is going to make some adjustments to her usual routine for comfort. Needless to say, there’s nothing Aniston could show up in tonight that would disappoint us, but our first picture of her Emmys look has already seriously exceeded our expectations.

Aniston, rocking a perfect pale pink manicure that has me eyeing my own nails with hatred, is blowing a kiss at the camera with a sheet mask casually slung across her face, every feature somehow still apparent. She’s wearing a heather grey pajama set that looks softer than anything I’ve ever owned (and yes, she tagged the retailer, Pour Les Femmes, because she loves us). She also, maybe most importantly, has a full-to-the-brim flute of champagne, which tells us everything we need to know about how she’s approaching the evening.

“Emmys prep… in my other mask 😷🥂” Aniston captioned the photo. “Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year 👏🏼👏🏼.”

There’s good reason to be especially excited about Aniston’s look tonight — it’s not just any old awards show, but her first time being nominated for an Emmy since 2009, when she had a guest spot on 30 Rock (before that, she was nominated five years in a row for Friends). With her nomination for playing Alex Levy on The Morning Show opposite Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, Aniston is making her grand return to the Emmys stage, and not a moment too soon.

