These Stars Opted for Sweatpants at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Since the 2020 Emmy Awards were virtual this year, the stars streamed in live from their homes. Gone were the days of glitzy red carpet arrivals and floor-length gowns. Because as all of us who have been working from home taking Zoom meetings know, what you wear from the waist down doesn’t matter. And if you’re not required to walk around, why wear heels? Many of our favorite stars took this messaging to heart and showed us their loungewear best, from Jennifer Aniston’s silk changing robe to Rachel Brosnahan’s sweet matching pajama look. This year, it’s all about comfort — and dressed-down or no, these might be some of our favorite award show looks in history. Who knew cozy could look so good?

In the midst of all this madness and sadness, tonight we have the Emmys. Where we will all be in a fancy top and a sweatpant. Good luck @jimmykimmel I adore you. Hope it all goes well. Xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 20, 2020

One more major bright side of all this casualwear? When you want to copy these celebs’ style, you won’t have to wait until your next gala to show it off. Here are the best 2020 Emmys looks, all living room-approved.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh @iamsandraohinsta/Instagram.

Okay queen! We’re looking at a tracksuit top, sweatpants(?) bottom, and white pointy toe pumps. Work it.

Jameela Jamil

No bra? No heels? Jameela Jamil’s Emmys mantra, and our quarantine mantra for the past six months. Amen.

Jonathan Van Ness

Now if anyone’s going to show us how to lounge in style, it’s JVN. Remember: casual clothing does not excuse you from being fabulous.

Rachel Brosnahan

These are some serious jammies for the ages, and they were designed specially for this at-home Emmys show.

Jennifer Aniston

Oh, is this completely perfect sweater set not for you? Check out her to-die-for robe later in the show.

Margo Martindale

Margo Martindale ABC.

Mrs. America‘s Margo Martindale had the only two quarantine supplies we need: gardening tools and wine.

Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston ABC.

Oh hey, Bryan Cranston, how are those Breaking Bad Emmys treating you? And sure, why not fit in a workout?

Laura Linney

Laura Linney ABC

A new kind of statement style! We’re loving Laura Linney’s “vote” robe.

John Oliver

John Oliver ABC.

Yep, this hoodie pretty much tracks for what we picture John Oliver wearing at home.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer ABC.

Octavia Spencer’s floral robe has us opening more online shopping tabs than we’d like to admit, and she also wins for best natural light.

Angela Kinsey

Casual on top, fancy on the bottom? Leave it to Office star Angela to turn things on their head — but hey, we know Dwight would have loved this dressed-up gardening look.

Mindy Kaling

And finally, Mindy Kaling. The needlepoint saying “HELP I’m going insane,” and the loose embroidered top scream “I’ve been sitting in this window for 100 years.” Same, girl. Same.

